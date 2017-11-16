Watermark
Shandong Trust readies $400m HK IPO for launch

Shandong International Trust Co is preparing to open books for its Hong Kong listing on November 27, having found enough anchor and potential cornerstone investor demand after two days of pre-marketing to cover the IPO, according to a banker working on the deal.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 11:15 AM


Shandong will be the first Chinese trust company to float on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It is looking to raise around $400m, according to another banker on the trade.

BoCom International, CCB International and Haitong International are the joint sponsors. They began investor education on Monday, ...

