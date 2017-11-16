Sino Horizon lays groundwork for new $600m refi

Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners DBS, Fubon Financial Holding and Standard Chartered launched the four year bullet on November 14, said a banker on the deal.The company is seeking funds to refinance a $440m facility signed in November 2013 as well as for working capital purposes. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.