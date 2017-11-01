Santander hires UBS financier to advise

Bart White started at Santanderthis week as the head of European infrastructure advisory at Santander Global Corporate Banking. He most recently worked at UBSwhere he was a director working on real estate, infrastructure, and transport financing in EMEA....
