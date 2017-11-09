RCom debt woes spread to dollar bond investors
Reliance Communications, an Indian telecoms business, defaulted on a $300m bond this week, failing to make a coupon payment to offshore investors after being given a seven-day grace period. The company has put together a plan to restructure its debt, but it has been greeted with widespread scepticism. Addison Gong reports.
The company was due to make a $9.75m coupon to holders of its 6.5% 2020 bonds on November 6, but was given a grace period of seven days. That meant the coupon default officially happened this week, although an earlier statement from RCom
had made clear
