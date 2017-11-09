PTT pockets $112m from Star Petroleum clean-up

Star Petroleum was established as a joint venture by PTT and US energy multinational Chevron Corp in 1992. PTT sold down the majority of its stake when the oil refiner went public on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in November 2015.It jumped at the opportunity on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.