PTT pockets $112m from Star Petroleum clean-up

Thailand’s state-owned energy giant PTT cashed in its stake in Star Petroleum Refining this week, using a clean-up block trade to raise Bt3.71bn ($112.2m), according to a source close to the deal.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 12:00 PM

Star Petroleum was established as a joint venture by PTT and US energy multinational Chevron Corp in 1992. PTT sold down the majority of its stake when the oil refiner went public on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in November 2015.

It jumped at the opportunity on ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 13,827.70 78 5.96%
2 UBS 13,644.76 81 5.88%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,547.81 52 4.54%
4 Morgan Stanley 9,904.98 52 4.27%
5 China Securities Co Ltd 9,861.82 46 4.25%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,109.09 210 8.14%
2 Citi 29,581.37 179 7.74%
3 JPMorgan 23,387.55 135 6.12%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,201.89 99 5.03%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,034.80 121 4.20%

