KTZ covers tender needs with fresh bond

KTZ, rated Baa3/BB-/BBB-, hit screens on Monday for an up to $780m 144A/Reg S transaction at initial price thoughts of 5% — a starting point that bankers off the execution, along with investors, said was cheap. This is something the leads refute.“The IPTs of 5% were ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.