Watermark
Go to Global edition

Netmarble Games block to fetch $224m

At least one undisclosed vendor has put up a W251bn ($244.1m) stake in Netmarble Games up for sale through an accelerated block.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 10:45 AM

Sole lead Macquarie launched the bookbuild after South Korean markets closed on Monday. The offer comprises 1.4m shares, or 1.66% of the company’s existing stock, up for sale at W174,370-W178,080.

The range gives the deal a potential size of W245.8bn-W251bn and offers investors a 4%-6% discount to Netmarble’s ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 13,009.62 77 5.77%
2 UBS 11,342.00 78 5.03%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,378.68 51 4.61%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,861.82 46 4.38%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,600.25 49 4.26%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 30,608.07 207 8.11%
2 Citi 29,325.83 176 7.77%
3 JPMorgan 23,271.91 134 6.16%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,122.01 98 5.06%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,900.80 120 4.21%

Asian polls & awards