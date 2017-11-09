Mitra Adiperkasa unit plans $300m Indonesia IPO

The company, also known as Map Aktif Adiperkasa, owns and operates a chain of multi-brand stores in Indonesia selling sports products and apparel.
CVC Capital Partners, the private equity firm, bought a minority stake in Map Active in June 2015, according to its website.A listing ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.