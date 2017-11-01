RMB round-up: PBoC says foreign companies to be treated equally, Invesco and Value Partners win PFM licences, Goldman sets up fund with CIC

The deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China says foreign companies will be treated on an equal basis with their Chinese peers, two foreign fund managers obtain private fund management (PFM) licences through their wholly foreign owned enterprises (WFOE), and Goldman Sachs sets up an investment fund with China’s sovereign wealth fund targetting US companies.

