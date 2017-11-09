Watermark
Go to Global edition

Credit Suisse rejigs leadership in Asia equities

Credit Suisse has seen several senior-level departures in its Asian equities business, with Nicole Yuan and Ronald Cheung leaving the bank.

  • By John Loh
  • 08:00 AM


Yuan was head of north Asia equities and Cheung led the Hong Kong and China sales team, according to sources close to the matter.

Chris Tang has been named as Cheung’s replacement to head up the Hong Kong and China sales unit. He reports to Jonathan Jenkins, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,549.97 74 5.68%
2 UBS 11,298.05 77 5.11%
3 Goldman Sachs 9,948.76 48 4.50%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,847.27 46 4.46%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,585.69 49 4.34%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 30,165.40 204 8.09%
2 Citi 29,325.83 176 7.86%
3 JPMorgan 23,271.91 134 6.24%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,122.01 98 5.13%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,078.44 119 4.31%

Asian polls & awards