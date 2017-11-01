Sub-benchmark deals pay no premium with demand sky high

“There is just so much liquidity around right now,” said a syndicate manager involved in one of the sub-benchmark deals this week. “Particularly in the short end, issuers will get pricing just as tight as they would for offering investors liquidity with a larger deal.“Some investors ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.