Hong Kong IPO bonanza prompts violent spike in overnight rates
Hong Kong’s overnight interbank lending rate spiked dramatically this week, after a horde of retail investors borrowed on margin to place bets on two IPOs.
The short to mid-term tenors of Hong Kong’s interbank offered rate (Hibor) were squeezed from various angles, heading into the last week of October. The likelihood of a December hike in US interest rates has caused upward pressure on Hibor, especially since the Hong Kong dollar is pegged
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.