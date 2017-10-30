Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Vivat set to issue sub-IG tier two

Vivat NV has mandated for a perpetual non-call five deal with an expected rating of BB by Fitch Ratings.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 01:15 PM

The Dutch insurance group has hired Deutsche Bank as a structuring advisor and ABN Amro, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and NatWest Markets as joint lead managers.

Investor meetings will be held from Wednesday until November 8 in Hong Kong, Singapore, Zurich, London and the Netherlands.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 11,002.23 56 6.32%
2 UniCredit 8,402.79 67 4.83%
3 BNP Paribas 8,042.67 39 4.62%
4 Commerzbank Group 7,902.43 50 4.54%
5 LBBW 7,738.70 45 4.44%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 98,021.48 383 7.22%
2 Citi 91,141.79 510 6.71%
3 Goldman Sachs 90,968.55 448 6.70%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 85,805.63 339 6.32%
5 JPMorgan 78,318.86 373 5.77%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 78,590.24 392 11.30%
2 Goldman Sachs 70,094.76 374 10.08%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 69,130.35 285 9.94%
4 Morgan Stanley 67,618.74 276 9.72%
5 JPMorgan 64,887.42 283 9.33%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,543.24 22 6.82%
2 LBBW 5,487.17 19 6.75%
3 BNP Paribas 4,946.20 16 6.09%
4 Commerzbank Group 4,830.70 19 5.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,748.11 18 5.84%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 9,144.21 24 13.25%
2 HSBC 8,738.18 35 12.66%
3 BNP Paribas 4,721.16 25 6.84%
4 Citi 4,398.19 35 6.37%
5 Credit Suisse 4,325.15 22 6.27%