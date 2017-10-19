Watermark
HSBC names pair to lead global equity financing

HSBC has taken two veteran bankers from rival firms to drive its combined strategic equity financing and equity-linked businesses in London and Hong Kong.

  • By John Loh
  • 08:30 AM

Nick Bevan and Martin Zoll have been appointed global co-heads of strategic equity and financing at HSBC, according to a memo seen by GlobalCapital Asia.

Bevan was previously with Deutsche Bank as a managing director and Europe ex-emerging markets head of its strategic equity transaction group.

Asian polls & awards