HSBC names pair to lead global equity financing

Nick Bevan and Martin Zoll have been appointed global co-heads of strategic equity and financing at HSBC, according to a memo seen by GlobalCapital Asia.
Bevan was previously with Deutsche Bank as a managing director and Europe ex-emerging markets head of its strategic equity transaction group....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.