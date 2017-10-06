Wang takes over China Minsheng HK's loans team

Sheau Huei Wang started as the head of syndicated finance at the Chinese bank on Tuesday. He succeeds Foster Lee, who helmed the loans division at the bank from mid-2012 until earlier this month, said the sources.Wang was most recently with Credit Suisse, where he was involved in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.