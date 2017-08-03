RMB round-up: PBoC governor urges looser capital control, HK leader backs cross-border RMB business, UK RMB deposits up in Q2

The governor of the People’s Bank of China calls for capital controls to be scaled back, Hong Kong’s chief executive says the city will expand its RMB business by increasing the level of cross-border fund flows, and RMB deposits in the UK grow in the second quarter.

