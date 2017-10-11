Bank of Zhengzhou plays musical chairs with AT1 banks
Bank of Zhengzhou Co priced its first offshore additional tier one (AT1) bond this week. But although the pricing of the deal appeared to make sense, the transaction drew attention for a number of last-minute changes in the syndicate group, including at the global co-ordinator level.
When the books were opened with initial price guidance at the 5.7% area on Tuesday morning local time, the perpetual non call five year bond had a group of five joint global co-ordinators, all of which are Chinese firms. They were BoCom International, CCB International, China Silk Road
...
