Watermark
Go to Asia edition

AfDB hitting the road for social bond

The African Development Bank (AfDB) announced on Monday that it intends to enter the social bond market and will be roadshowing its social bond framework beginning October 19.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 04:00 PM

The five day roadshow will take the supranational through the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the Nordic region and is intended to market the borrower’s social bond programme ahead of a euro denominated deal.

The trade is expected to have an intermediate tenor, with a more ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 5,632.28 36 6.57%
2 HSBC 5,449.83 37 6.36%
3 Citi 4,754.93 22 5.55%
4 JPMorgan 4,536.34 31 5.29%
5 BNP Paribas 4,374.30 28 5.10%