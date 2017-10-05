Trebles for issuers, not investors as trio of Lat Am issuers fund inside curve
Three of the first four Latin American dollar deals of the week were priced inside each borrower’s respective curve as syndicate bankers covering the region struggled to remember such an extended period of bond market strength.
Mexico on Monday, and both Colbún and Braskem on Wednesday (see separate story), sold new deals at least 5bp inside where bankers and investors spotted fair value. Moreover, the bonds moved tighter in the secondary market — leaving bankers and investors struggling to see an end to such
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.