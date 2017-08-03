Watermark
Go to Asia edition

China’s central bank provides ‘escape valve’ for squeezed European repo mart

The People’s Bank of China has used its extensive holdings of European government bonds to act as an "escape valve" at times when the European repo market has become squeezed, such as year-end and quarter-end periods when certain French and German bonds were unobtainable at almost any price.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 06:15 PM
GlobalCapital understands from senior repo market sources that the Chinese central bank, which is not constrained by banking regulation or by the European reporting calendar, has been feeding scarce collateral into the European market, particularly at times when the market has come under pressure and rates available for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 328,645.85 1253 8.86%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 303,238.74 1050 8.18%
3 JPMorgan 298,900.63 1371 8.06%
4 Goldman Sachs 226,082.10 748 6.10%
5 Barclays 215,403.70 837 5.81%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,476.20 158 6.59%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,345.11 112 6.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,174.23 92 5.75%
4 BNP Paribas 26,480.37 163 5.22%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,393.38 135 4.61%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,190.76 75 9.17%
2 Morgan Stanley 15,899.69 80 7.60%
3 UBS 14,433.01 56 6.90%
4 Citi 14,318.46 89 6.84%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,649.13 69 6.05%