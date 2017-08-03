HSBC brings out holdco senior in ‘heavier’ market

Final terms were set at 50bp over three month Euribor.
The holdco trade — issued from HSBC Holdings — had initial price thoughts of 60bp-65bp, which were tightened in guidance to 50bp-55bp. The books were at €2.2bn at guidance stage.Two syndicate bankers away from the deal both calculated fair ...
