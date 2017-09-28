Watermark
What could possibly go wrong?

This week’s slate of covered bonds saw record after record broken — a mania that was evident across the whole FIG sector. With European rates set to remain at their lows throughout next year and the macroeconomic backdrop continuing to improve, it is difficult to see what could spoil the party.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 28 Sep 2017

Covered bonds issued this week by French and German issuers were priced at the tightest levels this year, a Norwegian deal attracted a record oversubscription for the region and an Italian borrower issued its longest and largest deal yet.

These are halcyon days for the primary ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 9,846.27 45 6.21%
2 UniCredit 7,570.25 62 4.78%
3 LBBW 7,242.66 40 4.57%
4 Commerzbank Group 7,108.83 45 4.49%
5 BNP Paribas 6,833.59 30 4.31%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 88,104.04 362 7.24%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 79,655.32 306 6.55%
3 Goldman Sachs 75,610.44 405 6.21%
4 Citi 75,434.03 464 6.20%
5 JPMorgan 71,331.22 344 5.86%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,557.48 256 10.49%
2 Morgan Stanley 63,953.08 261 10.39%
3 Citi 63,771.52 353 10.36%
4 JPMorgan 58,458.79 260 9.50%
5 Goldman Sachs 57,250.14 329 9.30%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 LBBW 5,487.17 19 7.34%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,349.05 21 7.15%
3 BNP Paribas 4,566.36 14 6.10%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,553.92 17 6.09%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,242.73 17 5.67%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 8,932.34 23 13.67%
2 HSBC 8,305.27 31 12.71%
3 BNP Paribas 4,593.93 24 7.03%
4 Credit Suisse 4,219.22 21 6.46%
5 Citi 4,059.10 33 6.21%