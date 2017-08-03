Nigerian bank to raise fresh debt for buyback

Several Nigerian banks have bonds maturing in 2018 and 2019. GTB Finance has a 6% $400m November 2018 and in 2019, Zenith Bank and Diamond Bank have $700m of bonds due.Zenith Bank has already raised $500m in the international markets with a 7.375% May 2022, and ...
