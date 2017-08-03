Social bond growth potential ‘immense’

Social bond volumes are well below their green equivalent, but there is the potential for that to change, according to Chris Wigley, senior portfolio manager at Mirova.“SRI investors want green bonds and social bonds and sustainability bonds — the whole range,” he said. “But at the moment ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.