EU lays out plan to directly approve complex debt

The EU has laid out how it plans to change the roles of the European supervisory authorities (ESAs), including giving the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) direct authority to approve prospectuses for wholesale debt issues.

  • By Jean Comte, Owen Sanderson
  • 08:45 PM

GlobalCapital has seen a leaked copy of the proposals, which suggest boosting the powers and funding of the three ESAs, the European Banking Authority (EBA), ESMA and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).

The leaked document also lays out changes to the governance of the agencies, ...

