TissueGene aims for $179m in Kosdaq float

The pharmaceutical firm’s IPO in South Korea will offer 7.5m shares at W16,000 to W27,000 each, according to a regulatory filing. The trade will feature the usual 80:20 split between institutional and retail investors.Hana Financial Investment, Hanhwa Investment & Securities, Korea Investment & Securities and NH ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.