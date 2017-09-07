UBS taps new investment banking vice-chairman

Catherine Cai will be coming on board UBS’s corporate client solutions (CCS) arm in December, according to an internal memo seen by GlobalCapital Asia on Tuesday.
She will report directly to Andrea Orcel, president of UBS’s investment bank, who sent out the memo.Hong Kong-based ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.