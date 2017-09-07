Bajaj Finance seals $705m return to equity market

The capital increase, launched on September 5 and priced on September 8, was sealed at Rp1,690 a share, a discount of 4.6% to the regulatory floor price of Rp1,794.4, according to a filing by the company on Friday.JM Financial, which has led all of Bajaj Finance’s previous ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.