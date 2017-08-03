Watermark
Go to Asia edition

NIB looks to Swedes for greens

The Nordic Investment Bank issued its largest Swedish kronor environmental bond on Wednesday as demand for socially responsible investments grows in Scandinavia.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 04:15 PM

Leads, Danske Bank and Nordea, opened books at 9.15am on Tuesday, Norwegian time. Pricing guidance for the August 2022 bond was 2bp over mid-swaps.

Swedish investors, mostly insurance companies and pension companies, drove the transaction, which was was printed in a shape of Skr2bn  ($247.7m). 

The order book reached Skr2.235bn ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 4,528.50 29 7.40%
2 HSBC 3,577.46 28 5.84%
3 BNP Paribas 3,499.78 22 5.72%
4 JPMorgan 3,293.77 24 5.38%
5 Citi 3,237.66 17 5.29%