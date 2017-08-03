NIB looks to Swedes for greens

Leads, Danske Bank and Nordea, opened books at 9.15am on Tuesday, Norwegian time. Pricing guidance for the August 2022 bond was 2bp over mid-swaps.
Swedish investors, mostly insurance companies and pension companies, drove the transaction, which was was printed in a shape of Skr2bn ($247.7m).The order book reached Skr2.235bn ...
