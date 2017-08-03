MUFG gears up for inaugural TLAC senior deal in euros

Morgan Stanley and MUFG will stage a roadshow in Europe for the bond sale between August 28 and 30, travelling to Frankfurt, Paris and then to London.The Japanese bank is thinking of selling one tranche of Reg S senior unsecured notes, which could have a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.