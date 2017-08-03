Watermark
MUFG gears up for inaugural TLAC senior deal in euros

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has picked its own investment bank and Morgan Stanley to arrange the sale of its first ever holding company level senior bond in the euro market.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 01:30 PM

Morgan Stanley and MUFG will stage a roadshow in Europe for the bond sale between August 28 and 30, travelling to Frankfurt, Paris and then to London.

The Japanese bank is thinking of selling one tranche of Reg S senior unsecured notes, which could have a ...

