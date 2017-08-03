Watermark
China-CEE Fund to pony up for acquisition of Invitel with €130m loan

Hungary’s second largest corporate communications provider Invitel is due to sign a €130m syndicated loan facility at the end of the month to fund its change in ownership from Mid Europa Partners to China-CEE Investment co-operation fund.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 01:00 PM

UniCredit is the sole bookrunner and underwriter for the facility and five more banks are expected to join the deal.

UniCredit provided the full funding for China-CEE Fund’s purchase of the company from Mid Europa Partners on March 2.

The facility was meant to be ...

