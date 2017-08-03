Watermark
Stada buyout proving difficult pill to swallow

Bain Capital and Cinven’s second attempt for German pharmaceuticals manufacturer Stada could meet the same fate as their last one later this week with shareholders tendering around a third of the firm’s shares, leaving only until midnight on Wednesday for the 63% threshold to be reached.

  • By Max Bower
  • 02:30 PM

A person close to the situation confirmed to GlobalCapital that only around 35% of shares had been tendered by the end of last week.

The offer requires investors holding some 63% of Stada to agree for the deal to go ahead. The threshold was reduced following the failure ...

