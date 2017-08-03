Watermark
Go to Asia edition

DCM view: Covered bonds and bank capital braced for dovish taper

Rates could be hiked before the end of quantitative easing, it is reasonable to expect some Spanish covered bonds to trade in line with some in France, and although additional tier one is expensive to equities there is a sound structural reason for this. Derry Hubbard, global co-head of debt capital markets at Danske Bank, speaks to GlobalCapital about these topics and more.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 12:30 PM

Rates outlook

GlobalCapital: Do you believe rates could be normalised before the end of QE?

Derry Hubbard, Danske Bank: Negative rates are structurally a problem for the pension and insurance industry and flat yield curves can be problematic for banks. So I don’t believe the ECB will ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 8,309.08 35 6.28%
2 Commerzbank Group 6,654.93 41 5.03%
3 BNP Paribas 6,477.17 27 4.89%
4 UniCredit 6,430.25 52 4.86%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 6,168.69 29 4.66%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jul 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 74,725.62 264 7.72%
2 Goldman Sachs 65,357.84 310 6.75%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,018.82 223 6.61%
4 Citi 62,571.33 349 6.46%
5 JPMorgan 60,472.85 276 6.25%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 56,883.35 189 10.97%
2 Citi 54,968.99 274 10.60%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 51,529.01 188 9.94%
4 JPMorgan 50,130.47 210 9.67%
5 Goldman Sachs 49,948.69 251 9.63%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 LBBW 5,014.64 17 7.54%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,741.46 19 7.13%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 4,590.25 17 6.91%
4 BNP Paribas 4,566.36 14 6.87%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,066.97 16 6.12%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 7,876.41 27 14.15%
2 Barclays 5,339.12 17 9.59%
3 BNP Paribas 3,879.73 19 6.97%
4 Credit Suisse 3,754.01 17 6.74%
5 Citi 3,502.60 28 6.29%