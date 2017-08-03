DCM view: Covered bonds and bank capital braced for dovish taper

Rates could be hiked before the end of quantitative easing, it is reasonable to expect some Spanish covered bonds to trade in line with some in France, and although additional tier one is expensive to equities there is a sound structural reason for this. Derry Hubbard, global co-head of debt capital markets at Danske Bank, speaks to GlobalCapital about these topics and more.