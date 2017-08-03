DCM view: Covered bonds and bank capital braced for dovish taper

Rates outlook
GlobalCapital: Do you believe rates could be normalised before the end of QE?Derry Hubbard, Danske Bank: Negative rates are structurally a problem for the pension and insurance industry and flat yield curves can be problematic for banks. So I don’t believe the ECB will ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.