New ECB repo rules increase covered bond extension risk

The European Central Bank’s decision to curtail wind down entities access to repo liquidity materially increases the risk of a covered bond maturity extension or default, and is not consistent with its mission as ‘lender of last resort’ or its previously benign approach to the asset class.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01 Aug 2017
From January 2022 restructuring entities that had been ECB repo-eligible counterparties up until March 22 this year will no longer be repo-eligible. Restructuring entities set up after March 22 2017 won't be eligible, and if a third party were to provide liquidity to these wind down entities by ...

