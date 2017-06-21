IFC launches first green Kauri bond

Leads ANZ and Bank of New Zealand circulated guidance of 58bp over mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.6bp over the New Zealand government curve, for the July 2027 New Zealand dollar bonds, which is in line with IFC’s dollar funding curve.The deal, expected to close this Friday, has already ...
