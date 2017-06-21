Watermark
'No upside' for Novo Banco bondholders after LME

Bondholders have been left between a rock and a hard place, according to one investor, after Novo Banco published the terms of its liability management exercise (LME) this week.

  • By Bill Thornhill, Jasper Cox
  • 11:30 AM
The bank is letting senior bondholders swap their notes for cash or for a fixed term deposit account. It warned investors that, should it not raise enough for its sale to Lone Star to go ahead, its senior bonds are at risk of being bailed in, given that ...

