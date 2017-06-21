Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Corporate bond week ahead: investor demand ensures roadshow calendar refills

Corporate bond issuance volume in Europe this week was lighter than previous weeks. However, there were still seven issuers that priced deals. The main difference this week was the size of deals. Nestlé’s €850m eight year transaction was the largest one to print, but most order books were still at least twice oversubscribed as investors showed little sign of slowing down for the summer.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:15 PM

Bright Food, Digital Realty and London & Quadrant completed deals following roadshows, which combined to empty the pipeline somewhat. However, it has since been replenished with a new issue and two roadshows already planned for next week.

Steinhoff, the South African-based furniture and household goods retailer, ended ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 26 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 87,203.87 375 7.26%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 76,504.70 341 6.37%
3 Citi 71,626.86 340 5.96%
4 Barclays 58,502.95 242 4.87%
5 Deutsche Bank 57,775.20 231 4.81%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Jul 2017
1 BNP Paribas 18,558.49 77
2 Barclays 16,575.05 61
3 Deutsche Bank 15,098.70 57
4 HSBC 12,716.94 54
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,027.68 61

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 4,628.74 37 7.86%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,159.17 38 7.06%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,115.59 32 6.99%
4 Credit Suisse 3,765.70 40 6.39%
5 Barclays 3,740.83 31 6.35%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 20,768.54 157 11.07%
2 Citi 17,246.81 128 9.19%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,507.84 133 8.27%
4 Goldman Sachs 13,221.26 95 7.05%
5 Barclays 13,125.47 83 7.00%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 BNP Paribas 17,594.91 78 3.46%
2 Deutsche Bank 17,577.48 56 3.46%
3 HSBC 16,542.61 75 3.25%
4 Barclays 15,405.51 68 3.03%
5 Citi 15,010.66 61 2.95%