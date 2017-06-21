NatWest Markets hires Marriott for FIG DCM

Marriott, who was head of EMEA FIG DCM at UBS, was rumoured to have jumped ship on Tuesday evening, but spent Wednesday and Thursday at work at UBS as normal.
GlobalCapital earlier reported that the rumour was incorrect based on Marriott remaining in the building.He had been with UBS since ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.