Residential Secure Income Fund gets £180m for UK social housing investments

Residential Secure Income Fund, the closed end investment company, has raised £180m to invest in UK social housing, less than the £300m it sought, after pricing its IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 03:00 PM

Jefferies was bookrunner.

The company placed 180m new shares at 100p a share, less than the 300m shares it said it would sell in its intention to float document.

ReSI Capital Management, the organisation that will manage the investments of the real estate investment trust, will ...

