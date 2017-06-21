CaixaBank ups 15yr covered private placement, prices very tightly

CaixaBank quietly priced a Cédulas Hipotecarias issue on Friday, only 3bp wider than where Nationwide recently issued. At 1.5%, the yield will have attracted big German insurers and at 33bp over mid-swaps the 15 year duration offered great funding for the borrower, especially in the context of a potential end to the European Central Bank's Covered Bond Purchase Programme.