Domino's Eurasia owner tumbles 20% after London debut

The stock closed at 161p a share on Wednesday, compared to the IPO price of 200p. Sponsor and global co-ordinator Morgan Stanley and bookrunner Citigroup wrapped up bookbuilding on Tuesday.The deal raised £148.3m via the sale of 74.1m shares, of which most were secondary. Turkven Private Equity ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.