RMB round-up: ECB boosts renminbi reserves, IMF adjusts China GDP forecast, Singapore backs OBOR

The European Central Bank switches €500m-equivalent of dollar for renminbi in its FX reserves, the International Monetary Fund adjusts China’s GDP growth forecast while recommending a more transparent monetary policy, and Singapore does a policy U-turn to support One Belt One Road (OBOR).

