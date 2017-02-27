Investors euro-phoric as Côte d’Ivoire pays to open new market
Côte d’Ivoire broke new ground on Thursday with the first euro-denominated trade from a sub-Saharan borrower outside of South Africa. Though the borrower paid up substantially over its dollar curve, it succeeded in its intention to open the market for itself, and for its peers, said bankers on the deal.
Côte d’Ivoire combined its €625m deal with a $1.25bn new issue and a $750m buyback of its 2024s and 2032s. The issuer is one of two single-B emerging market issuers to find success in the euro market, the other being Argentina. Tunisia has also issued in euros of
...
