Investors euro-phoric as Côte d’Ivoire pays to open new market

Côte d’Ivoire broke new ground on Thursday with the first euro-denominated trade from a sub-Saharan borrower outside of South Africa. Though the borrower paid up substantially over its dollar curve, it succeeded in its intention to open the market for itself, and for its peers, said bankers on the deal.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 09:15 PM
Côte d’Ivoire combined its €625m deal with a $1.25bn new issue and a $750m buyback of its 2024s and 2032s. The issuer is one of two single-B emerging market issuers to find success in the euro market, the other being Argentina. Tunisia has also issued in euros of ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 May 2017
1 Citi 31,686.78 147 9.89%
2 HSBC 28,689.30 158 8.96%
3 JPMorgan 28,398.18 123 8.87%
4 Deutsche Bank 18,175.84 65 5.67%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,878.92 95 4.96%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Citi 11,013.37 26 9.19%
2 JPMorgan 6,796.25 26 5.67%
3 HSBC 5,175.71 14 4.32%
4 Morgan Stanley 4,879.44 17 4.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,270.90 19 3.56%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 12,475.95 47 12.71%
2 Citi 12,387.42 44 12.62%
3 HSBC 8,280.73 41 8.44%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,905.70 15 7.04%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 5,686.63 26 5.79%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,078.45 6 7.49%
2 ING 1,021.26 9 7.10%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 989.01 9 6.87%
4 Credit Suisse 832.77 5 5.79%
5 UniCredit 793.78 7 5.52%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Jun 2017
1 AXIS Bank 3,975.26 63 15.57%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,399.22 83 13.31%
3 ICICI Bank 2,435.88 65 9.54%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,311.09 24 9.05%
5 HDFC Bank 1,781.17 47 6.98%