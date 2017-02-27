Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Norilsk loses out in push for last nickel

For the second time this year Norilsk Nickel tried to push its luck with pricing, only to find that investors would not support it through to the tight end of guidance.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12:00 PM

Norilsk started pricing for its new April 2022 at 4.125% area on Thursday morning. Momentum in the book enabled it to tighten pricing to 3.85%-3.95% before it went a stage further to 3.8%-3.9% final guidance.

But the 3.85% final pricing suggests investors weren’t quite willing to go all ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 May 2017
1 Citi 31,686.78 147 9.89%
2 HSBC 28,689.30 158 8.96%
3 JPMorgan 28,398.18 123 8.87%
4 Deutsche Bank 18,175.84 65 5.67%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,878.92 95 4.96%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 May 2017
1 Citi 7,891.26 23 14.39%
2 JPMorgan 6,469.14 26 11.80%
3 Morgan Stanley 4,879.44 17 8.90%
4 HSBC 4,803.80 12 8.76%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,270.90 19 7.79%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 12,475.95 47 12.71%
2 Citi 12,387.42 44 12.62%
3 HSBC 8,280.73 41 8.44%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,905.70 15 7.04%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 5,686.63 26 5.79%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 May 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 929.36 4 7.78%
2 ING 872.17 7 7.30%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 839.92 7 7.03%
4 Credit Suisse 832.77 5 6.97%
5 UniCredit 793.78 7 6.64%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 May 2017
1 AXIS Bank 3,917.94 61 15.95%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,216.02 74 13.09%
3 ICICI Bank 2,356.13 61 9.59%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,261.01 21 9.21%
5 HDFC Bank 1,552.43 41 6.32%