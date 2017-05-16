Green ESNs can leapfrog green covered bonds

The first pure green covered bond issued by Berlin Hyp (BHH) in April 2015 was welcomed with much fanfare, but so far there has been little follow through. BHH returned this week to announce a roadshow for its second green Pfandbrief backed by commercial mortgages.In the meantime ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.