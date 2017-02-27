Watermark
Volatility could be just round the corner

Volatility indexes may be showing their lowest levels in years and Emmanuel Macron may be safely ensconced in the Élysée Palace, but it would be a brave person to say that the political risks are behind us this year.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 10:15 PM
Finding a level of appropriateness in his timing that he rarely shows in his comments about, well, almost anything, US president Donald Trump proved there could be more shocks ahead this week by firing FBI director James Comey — a man he had lauded only a few weeks ago.

Trump’s unpredictability, the situation in North Korea and the fact that more than 10.5m French people over the weekend voted for a barely reconstructed fascist all show that markets may be good now, but more trouble could be on the way.

Issuers took heed of that this week with, seemingly, a competition raging across bond markets as to which sector could announce them most mandates. They were right to do so.

Public sector borrowers are now extremely well-funded and, at this rate, could well plan an extended summer holiday with so much issuance done.

But never before has the feeling that something disastrous could only be a second away been as much to the fore.

On Thursday, Trump dismissed the FBI probe into links between Russia and his campaign as a “charade” — a claim Comey’s successor, Andrew McCabe, directly contradicted.

By the time you read this, we could be on to the third FBI director this week. That won’t have a direct impact on capital markets, but if Trump is too busy batting off allegations over Russia, he certainly won’t have time to enact the growth-inducing policies he promised — and that definitely would rock the markets.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 19,293.18 46 9.06%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,912.10 35 8.88%
3 HSBC 17,719.25 47 8.32%
4 BNP Paribas 8,276.73 53 3.89%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,250.00 49 3.87%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 7,521.46 30 8.89%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,994.13 30 7.09%
3 UBS 5,918.51 28 7.00%
4 Citi 4,934.67 35 5.84%
5 Goldman Sachs 4,802.16 24 5.68%