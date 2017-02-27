Watermark
JP Morgan levfin director leaves for credit fund

Another director in JP Morgan’s leveraged finance team for EMEA has left the bank, a source confirmed on Tuesday, joining a credit fund in London.

  • By Max Bower
  • 01:00 PM

Kevin Child was an executive director at the bank, and joins GoldenTree Asset Management as a managing director, a source with knowledge of the situation told GlobalCapital.

Child’s exit follows that of another managing director in the team, Brendan Massam, last month for one of the bank’s ...

