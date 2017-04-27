Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Investors sense danger in super-bullish credit

Fund managers have many different views on the likely path of interest rates, credit spreads and defaults — but they all agree on one thing. As one investor put it: “It’s going to be a very small door when everyone decides it’s time to get out”.

  • By Jon Hay, Max Bower
  • 27 Apr 2017
Some investors are still in the thick of the party. Indeed, corporate bond markets, including high yield, are in rude health with credit indices snapping in this week after the first round of the French presidential election to their tightest level since July 2015. But others are edging ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 47,322.39 219 6.97%
2 Citi 42,594.08 210 6.28%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 39,461.35 204 5.82%
4 Deutsche Bank 36,345.71 152 5.36%
5 Barclays 33,878.27 148 4.99%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2017
1 BNP Paribas 10,853.09 45 9.91%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,072.26 30 7.37%
3 Barclays 7,980.08 33 7.29%
4 Citi 7,052.29 36 6.44%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,646.16 38 6.07%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Apr 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 2,981.20 25 9.50%
2 Citi 2,705.59 14 8.62%
3 JPMorgan 2,305.05 18 7.35%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,082.61 15 6.64%
5 Barclays 2,056.23 15 6.55%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 13,963.01 103 11.90%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,022.42 92 9.40%
3 Citi 10,519.92 74 8.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 9,044.89 65 7.71%
5 Barclays 7,008.49 47 5.97%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2017
1 BNP Paribas 11,849.34 47 4.05%
2 Citi 10,255.40 43 3.51%
3 Deutsche Bank 9,727.43 31 3.33%
4 Barclays 8,299.70 38 2.84%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,151.08 38 2.44%