Lone Star increases block trade and exits Forterra

The block initially consisted of up to 70m shares, a 33% stake, and was covered before launch as a result of a wall-crossing exercise within the initial range of 190p to 195p.
Launched shortly after the market close in London, the deal got covered quickly.At 6.30pm the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.