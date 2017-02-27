Funding scorecard: European sovereigns

|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Funding requirement
|Raised (%)
|Date
Austria
|€5.3bn
|€20bn-€22bn (i)
|25%
|Apr 7
Belgium
|€16.05bn
|€35bn (ii)
|46%
|Mar 31
Denmark
|Dkr17.6bn
|Dkr65bn (€8.8bn) (iii)
|27%
|Apr 7
Finland
|€5.5bn
|€15.9bn (iv)
|35%
|Apr 7
France
|€58.8bn
|€185bn (v)
|32%
|Apr 7
Germany
|€43bn
|€152bn (vi)
|28%
|Apr 7
